Los Angeles Public Library-Architecture & Beyond: The Judson Studios

Join the Los Angeles Public Library for a virtual lecture with David Judson, who will discuss “Judson: Innovation in Stained Glass,” the new book he co-authored with Steffie Nelson about the history of Judson Studios, founded in 1897.

David Judson is the fifth generation owner of the world-renowned Judson Studios. The Los Angeles Public Library has a long history with Judson Studios, which handcrafted both the exquisite globe chandelier at Central Library as well as the historic stained glass window at Memorial Branch Library. The studio’s art is especially celebrated in Los Feliz at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House and Ennis House. This free event is part of the Architecture & Beyond lecture series presented by the Los Feliz Branch Library with support from the Friends of the Los Feliz Library and Skylight Books.

To request a Zoom link, please email lfeliz@lapl.org with “A&B” in the subject line. For more information, call the Los Feliz Branch Library at (323)913-4710.

Free!

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 @ 7pm

Join on Zoom

Architecture and Beyond

Los Angeles Public Library

David Judson, President of Judson Studios

To request Zoom link, email: lfeliz@lapl.org with “A&B” in the subject line.

For more information, call Los Feliz Branch Library (323)913-4710.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at (323)460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com