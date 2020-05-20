Gayle Anderson continues her series of Safe at Home reports with information about the Los Angeles Public Library’s career online high school program. The free opportunity is available to adults, age 19 and older who live or work for the City of Los Angeles.

To get started and for more information, visit their website, click on the menu tab labeled: Online Learning.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports on May 20, 2020.