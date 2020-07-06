Los Angeles Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Feliz. During the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis with schools closed, the Los Angeles Public Library wants all of us to “Get in the Game” this Summer by reading every day! Young people can earn a badge for every six days of reading and work toward their personal best. They can raise their game by exploring the library’s vast resources now through August 31st.

This challenge encourages us to read books, graphic novels, magazines, e-books – all reading counts!

Track your progress online or on the Beanstack Tracker mobile app, or download and print a gameboard. Log each day that you read about 20 minutes or participate in any of these activities:

To register, go to the website: lapl.org

PLUS, the Los Angeles Public Library is now authorized to provide “Library To Go!” Services. This means library patrons can place and pick up “holds.” Book drops are available for returns at 18 Los Angeles Public Libraries.

Library patrons can pick up materials they requested but were unable to collect when the libraries were suddenly closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, library patrons can place new holds using the Los Angeles Public Library’s online catalog and pick up the selected materials. Library patron will receive an email or telephone call with information about the location of their material and instructions for scheduling an appointment for pickup.

When collecting materials, library patrons are required to wait in a designated area, wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Materials will be collected from tables locate outside the “Library To Go” locations.

For more information, take a look at their website.

