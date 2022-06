While California has its own abortion access protection laws, some residents may be confused about the local effects of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Jessica A. Levinson, Loyola Marymount University’s director of Journalist Law School and Public Service Institute, explains the legal impact of the decision, potential loopholes, and how other privacy protections could be affected.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 25, 2022.