Gayle Anderson reported for the 63rd time that the NHRA will visit one of its most historic tracks, Southern California’s In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

The famed raceway, which also hosts the season ﬁnale in November, will be the scene for incredible runs as teams look to grab early-season momentum.

The new #2Fast2Tasty Mission NHRA Challenge will also take place in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock on Saturday of the race, giving fans another marquee opportunity to see intense racing action in Pomona.

Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) all won last year in Pomona and this year’s race will again be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including eliminations at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. Details are on the nhra.com website.

Thursday, March 30th – Sunday, April 2nd

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

IN-N-OUT BURGER Pomona Dragstrip

2780 Fairplex Drive

Drive Pomona, CA 91768

NHRA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 30, 2023.