

Lucid is a relative newcomer to the EV scene, but they’re building a luxury car brand from the ground up with more efficiency and range than the competition.

“Our goal is to introduce electric vehicles that will really set new standards for things like range, performance, and efficiency especially,” said David Buchko, a product PR manager for Lucid Motors.

Lucid Air EV’s lined up in Santa Monica

Lucids start at $87,000 and recently I got to test drive the $107,000 Touring edition for a day. It has 620 horsepower and an estimated range of 425 miles.

Inside, it’s clear this is a luxury EV, with a great big sweeping display right in front of you, plus another retractable display in the center console.

The interior is wrapped in soft suede, but the company also offers an animal free interior option.

The colors of the cars are California inspired and they are indeed spacious, with lots of room inside and large front and back trunks.

My drive takes me through windy mountain roads and Lucid handles them with ease.

The range and battery efficiency are impressive – even after two hours of driving I still had hundreds of miles to go on the range. Lucid is aiming to make range anxiety a thing of the past.

The performance is also on point. There are three different driving modes – from Smooth to Sprint, which is locked behind a pop-up notification that asks you to use it responsibility.

In a controlled test, we went 0 to 60 in about 3.4 seconds, and it was incredible.

Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro with the Lucid Air Touring EV in Ventura, CA

You can make the car use full torque instantly from a stopped position by holding your feet simultaneously on the brake and accelerator, then when you see a Blue Bear pop up on the instrument panel, you release the brake and off you go.

I was not prepared for the feeling of that.

There’s a lot to love about Lucid, but competition is increasing.

“Now Lucid is up against not just Tesla themselves but also established brands, Mercedes, BMW, Porsche. Everybody is getting into the market for luxury EV’s,” explained Alistair Weaver, Editor-In-Chief of Edmunds.com.

Lucid delivered just thousands of cars last year, compared to hundreds of thousands for Tesla. That means they must convince buyers that what they’re doing is better.

Dashboard inside the Lucid Air Touring EV

“From what we’ve seen and the benchmark we’re setting with the capabilities of these cars we have strong feelings that we’ll be around for a very long time,” said Buchko.

As for the high pricing, Buchko explained that Lucid has engineered all their technology in house, which is expensive. These first high end models will help pave the way for lower cost cars in the future.

Lucid is a California company and the cars are made in Arizona, but somewhat ironically, one of their biggest investors is the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – you know, the land of oil.

Lucid says a Luxury SUV is up next.