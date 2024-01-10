Megan Telles gave us a glimpse into the revitalized world of the first art amusement park, Luna Luna, now situated in Boyle Heights within the Art District of Los Angeles.

Founded by André Heller, Luna Luna features artists such as Keith Haring, Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, and more. The amusement park showcases an array of amazing artwork, and it is open for exploration from Wednesday through Sunday until March.

For more information and to reserve a spot, you can visit LunaLuna.com and follow them on Instagram @LunaLuna.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 10, 2024.