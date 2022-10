Cedars-Sinai double lung transplant patient Toni Perez shared her remarkable recovery story ahead of completing the Los Muertos 5K along Downtown L.A.’s Olvera Street.

The race marks one year since her transplant and a running program to increase lung health. Perez inspired two friends who also underwent lung transplants at Cedars-Sinai to join her in the run.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 29, 2022.