Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations with local high school

Gayle Anderson was live in Mission Viejo to witness the rehearsal of the Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs Marching Unit, from the Saddleback Valley Unified School District, selected to perform in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. They are the only California high school participating in the historic parade.

With more than 50 million viewers across the country and more than 3.5 million spectators that line up along the streets of New York City each year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event.

The marching unit still needs funds to cover the costs of $250,000+! If the public wants to help, it can do so at the website: charity.gofundme.com/thhsmacys2021 or thhsmusic.com/macys

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2021.