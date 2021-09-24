‘Made in California’: New book details iconic food and drink brands born in the Golden State

Author George Geary joined us live to discuss his new book “Made in California,” which details California-born food and drink brands.
Visit George’s website for more information.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 24, 2021.
