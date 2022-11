Magician Derek McKee moved to Los Angeles to pursue magic at just 15 years old. Now he’s bringing his “exclusive” magic show, “This is Only a Trick,” to an intimate L.A. audience.

He shares a preview of his illusions with a stumped and amazed Lauren Lyster and Doug Kolk. “This is Only a Trick” runs Nov. 11 and 18 at Art Beyond Survival Gallery. For details and tickets, visit DerekMcKee.com.

