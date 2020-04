The corporate director of marketing for Paséa Hotel & Spa Giovanni Prada joined us live to talk about the office zen rooms they're offering people who are looking for an alternative to working from home. The office zen rooms are available Monday through Thursday 7am to 7pm. For more info, you can visit their website. For more info on the Pasea Hotel and Spa, click here or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2020.