The Make-A-Wish Foundation is able to grant many extraordinary and life-changing wishes due in part to the many local programs across the county. Kate Tidwell, development manager at the Los Angeles chapter, and Helen Albrecht, a wish recipient and UCLA student, joined us live to discuss Kids for Wish Kids and Wishmakers on Campus.

The Kids for Wish Kids program engages students, schools and youth organizations in philanthropy and service activities in partnership with Make-A-Wish. The program encourages community service, leadership, volunteerism and teamwork. It builds team spirit and gives students hands-on experience fundraising to help create life-changing wishes for kids fighting critical illnesses.

Wishmakers on Campus empowers the collegiate community in Southern California to help fund life-changing wishes for local children fighting critical illnesses. By planning fundraisers, hosting events and raising donations for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles students can be a beacon of light for children in the community during their darkest days.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Los Angeles, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Oct. 25, 2023.