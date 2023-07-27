Summer is a busy season for the Make-A-Wish Foundation as they work around the clock to fulfill as many wishes as they can.

Wish recipient Anabelle Bernal joined us live for our Make-A-Wish Wednesday series to share her diagnosis and how the organization brought joy in fulfilling her wish. Anabelle shared that she was granted a trip to Disney World and was able to bring her family.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire chapter, visit their website or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on July 26, 2023.