It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Kat Bartholomew and her mom Holly joined us live to share details on how the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped bring joy to their family with a trip to Disneyland.

Kat was diagnosed with leukemia back in February 2020. It was during her 5th birthday party when her back and legs were hurting so much that she couldn’t walk and her parents took her to the ER.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire chapter, visit their website or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Nov. 15, 2023.