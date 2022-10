It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Tammie Fox, a passionate volunteer for the Los Angeles chapter, joined us live to share how she got her start with the organization and the work they do.

Fox also shared the many ways people can help and be part of making a difference.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Los Angeles, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.