It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Cole Peterson and his dad Eric joined us live to share his journey of being diagnosed with a brain tumor and his incredible wish of becoming a marine biologist.

Make-A-Wish is always looking for assistance and if you’d like to help visit wish.org/socal to find out how.

And for more information on the Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire chapter visit their website or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Oct. 19, 2022.