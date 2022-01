Nine-year-old wish kid Adlie Young and her parents joined us live to talk about how Make-A-Wish helped grant her wish. Adlie wished to go to Mammoth Mountain and ski a black diamond.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Jan. 19, 2021.