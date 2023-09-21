It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Catalina Molina and her dad Jose joined us live to share details on how the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped bring joy to their family with the ultimate trip to Disney World.

Catalina was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms Tumor back in September 2020 but has since been in remission since June 2021.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire chapter, visit their website or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Sept. 21, 2023.