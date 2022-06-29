7-year-old wish kid EJ and his mom Cindy Sanchez joined us live to share his journey with leukemia and the impact it’s had on the family.

Cindy also shared that the Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted EJ a play structure in their backyard and explain the reaction EJ had to the wonderful surprise.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on June 29, 2022.