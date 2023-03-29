It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Elliot Stelle and his mom Breanna Stelle joined us live to share details on how the Make-A-Wish foundation helped bring joy to Elliot during a difficult time.

Elliot wished for a room renovation and the non-profit delivered. This past January, Make-A-Wish redecorated Elliot’s room with Minecraft decor and gifted him with a VR headset.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire chapter, visit their website or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on March. 29, 2023.