It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Elliott Fletcher and his mom Raquel joined us live to share details on how the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped bring joy to Elliott with the ultimate Navy base experience at Pearl Harbor.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Los Angeles, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on August. 23, 2023.