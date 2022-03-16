Eighteen-year-old wish kid Elodie Hekimian-Brogan joined us live to share her cancer journey with us and explain why she wished for free gas and car insurance.

Make-A-Wish L.A. is hosting “Walk for Wishes,” its first in-person event since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, April 2 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The family-friendly event sponsored by the L.A. Rams and Lakers will be filled with entertainment and activities.

Visit the event’s website to register for the walk or to donate funds.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Los Angeles, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on March 16, 2022.