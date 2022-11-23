It’s Make-A-Wish Wednesday!

Wish kid Emma Booth, 8, and her parents Stephanie and Blake joined us live to share Emma’s journey of being diagnosed with lymphoma and receiving her wish after it being delayed due to the pandemic.

After two years of patiently waiting Emma and her family visited Disney World and stay at the Give Kids the World Village. Emma shared with excitement that her favorite part of the trip was having an encounter with a dolphin.

