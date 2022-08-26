7-year-old wish kid Jaxson and his mom Cheyane joined us live to share how Make-A-Wish helped Jaxon’s wish come true.

Jaxson was diagnosed with a heart defect while his mom was pregnant. Cheyane says they were lucky because “[they] had a lot of time to plan and get some sort of team establishment with all the doctors.”

As for Jaxson’s wish, he wished for a shopping spree and was able to buy basketball gear, stuffed animals and educational video games.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.