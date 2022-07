Five-year-old Sa’Jaya and her mom Sade Johnson joined us live to share how the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped celebrate Sa’Jaya’s birthday with a special Winter Wonderland-themed birthday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on July 20, 2022.