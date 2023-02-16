The Orange County and Inland Empire chapter of Make-A-Wish is celebrating its 40th anniversary of granting wishes.

Gloria Jetter Crockett, president and CEO, joined us live with wish kid Zach Mauldin to discuss some of the accomplishments the chapter has achieved.

Zach also shared that he got to meet Angels’ centerfielder Mike Trout as part of his wish.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Feb. 15, 2023.