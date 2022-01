Wish kid recipient Loma Leifi and her sister Sulia joined us live to discuss how Make-A-Wish helped grant Loma’s wish of getting a shopping spree after being diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.

Visit Make-A-Wish’s website for more information on ways to help or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Dec. 22, 2021.