Make-A-Wish Wednesday: Newlyweds share why they encouraged wedding guests to donate to Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish alum Bob Shahmardi and his wife, Jillian Welch, joined us live to share how Make-A-Wish made a long-lasting impact for not only Bob, but for Jillian as well.

Make-A-Wish granted Bob’s wish to go to Walt Disney World back in 1992, and for their wedding, Bob and Jillian encouraged their guests to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Bob and Jillian are heavily involved with Make-A-Wish as volunteers.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Feb. 23, 2022.