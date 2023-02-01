This Spring, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles will return to Big Bear for its annual Trailblaze Challenge.

The Trailblaze Challenge is a life-changing 28-mile trek along the Pacific Crest Trail that brings participants together in support of children with critical illnesses.

By taking the challenge, hikers are asked to fundraise $2,500 to help collectively raise over $250,000 in vital critical funds for 650+ children waiting for their wishes.

Destini Bryant and Jacqueline Doiron joined us live via Skype with details on the challenge and their personal experience.

To sign up or find out more information visit TrailblazeLA.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Jan. 25, 2023.