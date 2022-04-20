April 28 is World Wish Day.

It’s the day that inspired Make-A-Wish to be what it has become back in 1980, a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Marc Sawyer, Chief Development Officer for the Orange County and Inland Empire Chapter, and wish alum Brian Nicalek joined us live with details on World Wish Day and the long-term impact these wishes have on children.

Brian’s wish to attend an MLB All-Star game was granted back in 2002 and he shared how meaningful that day was for him.

For more information on ways to help Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, visit wish.org/socal or follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on April. 20, 2022.