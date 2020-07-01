Making cooking effortless with Thermomix® TM6™

The director of brand experience Cristina Dennstedt joined us live to tell us all about the Thermomix TM6. The Thermomix® TM6™ can perform up to 22 different functions and techniques in one digitally powered countertop appliance. Quality designed, with one stainless-steel bowl, state-of-the-art mixing knife, precision heating element and an integrated scale the TM6™ does it all! From meal prep to clean up, the TM6™ makes homemade cooking effortless. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ThermomixUSAAnd if you’d like to enter to win this appliance, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.