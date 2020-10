The president of USAFacts Poppy MacDonald joined us live to tell us all about this nonpartisan not-for-profit founded by Steve Ballmer as a free public service to help make government data more accessible and easier to understand. They provide accessible analysis on US spending and outcomes in order to ground public debates in facts. For more info, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 19, 2020.