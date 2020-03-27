Mamba Sports Academy goes digital with strength and performance workouts

Breaking News
The Chief Marketing Officer for Mamba Sports Academy Tzvi Twersky joined us live via Skype to talk about how Mamba Sports Academy is doing their part to make sure that you can find some routine during what might be an otherwise uncertain time. They’re going digital and offering FREE daily at-home skills workouts for their hoop, soccer and volleyball community,  daily at-home strength and performance workouts for kids and adults, novices and serious athletes, daily nutritional and mentality content and more. You can sign-up for a once-a-day email with all of that day's workout content by clicking here. For more information, you can also follow Mamba Sports Academy on social media. 

