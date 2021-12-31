Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons prepare for the 133rd Rose Parade

Rose Parade hosts Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons tell us what we can expect for the New Year’s Day event. Coverage of the parade starts at 6 a.m. Saturday on KTLA Channel 5.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 31, 2021.

