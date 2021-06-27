Marshall Tuck from ‘Great Public Schools Now’ explains the organizations new Education Recovery Fund to support LAUSD students

Marshall Tuck from Non-profit organization Great Public Schools Now joins us to discuss the new multi million dollar L.A. Education Recovery Fund that will support LAUSD’s most underserved students who were negatively impacted by the pandemic. He talks about the $1M donation made by director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw and where the funds will be directed too.

To support the recovery of L.A.’s students visit laeducationrecoveryfund.org

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 27, 2021.