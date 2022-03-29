Four members from Masters of Taste joined us live with a preview of this weekend’s event.

Masters of Taste, L.A.’s premier outdoor luxury food and beverage festival, will take place on the field at the iconic Pasadena Rose Bowl this Sunday.

Over 3,500 food and beverage enthusiasts come together for one afternoon to celebrate this exhilarating festival, which will include the finest fare from over 100 culinary masters and restaurants, delectable sweets prepared by L.A.’s top sweet masters and top beverage masters.

All proceeds will benefit the Union Station Homeless Services. See below for details:

5th Anniversary Masters of Taste Sunday, April 3 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The field of the Historic Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium Visit Masters of Taste LA for tickets and more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 29, 2022.