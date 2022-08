It’s day one of KTLA’s Back to School Week!

Max Lugavere, health and science journalist and author of “Genius Kitchen,” joined us with breakfast ideas to help fuel the brain.

For more information on Max’s book, you can visit his website.

And for more information on the Genius Smoothie available at Earthbar, visit www.Earthbar.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 8, 2022.