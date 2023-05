Gayle Anderson reported that May is Military Appreciation Month. On May 29, Memorial Day, Gayle had information about Memorial Day events throughout Southern California.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 29, 2023.