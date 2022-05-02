Gayle Anderson begins her series of “May is Military Appreciation Month 2022” reports at the California African American Museum at the new exhibition “For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California.”

According to CAAM, “…the exhibition explores the surprising history surrounding all-Black US Army regiments whose members—both in and out of uniform—left powerful traces in the Golden State.

Venturing beyond myths, the exhibition confronts the role of Black soldiers in the Army’s history of violence against Native American people, explores historical debates in the Black community over participation in wars, and exposes cracks in a society permeated by racism, in which African American soldiers faced the conflict between commitment to equality for their people and to the country they chose to serve.

Artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, historical records, period uniforms, newspapers, musical scores, and media representations present a narrative of Black soldiers and their families who made California home during the era of government-sanctioned racial segregation in the US military.

“For Race and Country” highlights Californians, from Northern California to the Mexican border, whose little-known influence transformed the state, and the nation…”



For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

213-744-7432

caamuseum.org

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 2, 2022.