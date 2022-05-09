Gayle Anderson continues her series of “May is Military Appreciation Month” reports at the facilities of the Bob Hope USO because the USO (United Service Organizations) staff and volunteers in the United States and Europe are working around the clock to keep the military strong, revitalized and connected to loved ones during deployments by delivering helpful resources through USO programs. This includes:

Providing Wi-Fi and call centers to keep service members connected to family, home, and country. This is particularly important for the thousands of troops in Eastern Europe who otherwise have no access to cell phones and laptops.

Distributing USO Care Packages, which come in two varieties: Hygiene Kits with essential toiletries and Snack Packs with food that will remind them of home. These packages ensure service members feel supported and valued by their country.

Sending USO2GO and portable boxed programs to military units on the move. These packages include snacks, toiletries, games and sports equipment to keep troops entertained while giving them much-needed opportunities for relaxation so they can recharge and then focus on the mission at hand.

Providing hot meals to deployed service members, as well as their families at home.

Giving service members a place to relax at physical USO locations throughout Europe, including a newly opened center in Poland and unstaffed centers in Eastern Europe.

Delivering thousands of blankets, beanies, and hand warmers to those operating in extremely cold environments.

Supporting military families on the home front with community-building activities, opportunities to communicate with deployed loved ones and other essential resources.

The USO (United Service Organizations) is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and volunteers to continue to be “a force behind the forces.” Due to the challenges of the Ukraine war, the USO hopes more of the public will contribute to its organization.

For information about the work of the USO and the work of the USO in the Ukraine Crisis check the website: uso.org.

To learn more about the Bob Hope USO, there the website: bobhope.uso.org.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 9, 2022.