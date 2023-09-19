Gayle Anderson reports Maya: The Exhibition is open at the California Science Center.

There are more than 200 ancient artifacts from the Mayan civilization displayed in the U.S. for the first time at the California Science Center.

At the exhibition, you’ll learn that this culture is a “living legacy” because California has the largest Guatemalan population in the United States, with Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana having the largest Guatemalan populations.

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

californiasciencecenter.org

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 19, 2023.