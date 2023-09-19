Gayle Anderson reports Maya: The Exhibition is open at the California Science Center.
There are more than 200 ancient artifacts from the Mayan civilization displayed in the U.S. for the first time at the California Science Center.
At the exhibition, you’ll learn that this culture is a “living legacy” because California has the largest Guatemalan population in the United States, with Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana having the largest Guatemalan populations.
Maya: The Exhibition
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90037
californiasciencecenter.org
This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 19, 2023.