Pastry chef, Food Network Judge, and the author of the cookbook Sunny-Side Up, Chef Waylynn Lucas joined us live with Christmas breakfast ideas. Waylynn's cookbook called Sunny-Side Up: More than 100 Breakfast and Brunch Recipes from the Essential Egg to the Perfect Pastry is available on Amazon.

For more info on Waylynn, you can follow her on Instagram @WaylynnLucasFor the eggs benedict recipe that Waylynn highlighted in the segment, see the details below.