It’s been one year since Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was sworn in.

She’s made solving homelessness a top priority for the city.

Last year, she launched the “Inside Safe” program, which helped relocate about 2,000 people through Nov. 30 of this past year. However, close to 400 of those left the program. This comes as 46,000 people are experiencing homelessness in L.A.

“Overall, if you look at how many people were moved off the streets this year, we’re talking about 21,000 in a variety of different ways, a lot of things to do in the next year,” Bass explained the KTLA 5’s Frank Buckley and Megan Telles. “But I think one of the most important things that we accomplished is destroying the myth that people won’t leave the streets.”

She then provided an example of how unhoused people are telling others about the program.

“We go to house people in an encampment, and there’ll be 20 people. We’ve counted two days ahead of time, the move-out day 30 people show up. So people are coming, the unhoused folks are literally calling each other. So we’ve seen encampments disappear where we weren’t even there,” she said.

The “Inside Safe” program also came with a hefty price tag. About $250 million was put aside from this year’s budget to help the program. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, just 30% of the people received permanent housing.

Bass pointed out that it was still just one of her many strategies to find housing for those in need. Part of that strategy is to fast-track the building of affordable housing.

The democrat praised her office for cutting the “red tape.”

“Developers have told us that what used to take six months now takes 37 days. So what I think we did this year was laid a very strong foundation to move forward,” she continued. “We inherited a system that was very, very broken. I didn’t want to spend time studying why and where – we just jumped in. Because to me it is an emergency and the quality of life for Angelenos. Our measurement around this issue is housing people who are on the streets.”

“No one wants to see people living on the streets in our city.”

While Bass mentioned the progress of her programs, she did note that there’s still much to do moving forward.

Another issue are homeless encampments around the city, something Councilmember Traci Park mentioned to the L.A. Times this past summer.

“It is clear to me what we have done so far has not worked,” she said. “Despite throwing billions of dollars at this problem over the last number of years, we have failed to address the growth of encampments on the streets.”

Bass explained she has the same criticism about this.

“It took us 30 years to get where we are. So the idea in one year that it would be solved makes no sense at all. But I do believe it’s an emergency and that’s why I jumped in and I’m building the plane while flying,” she said. “To me, it was so important to demonstrate to Angelenos, the housed and the unhoused, that people would leave the streets willingly. But I can tell you a lot of things we need to strengthen in the second year. One of the No. 1 issues is the services for the individuals who leave the street need to be strengthened, and I know that it has been a contributing factor to some people leaving the motels. So that’s an area that we will work on very much.”

Another factor of the issue is addiction and mental health issues. The mayor explained that there is money there to tackle this and the so-called “infighting between the city and the county” has “gone away.”

During Bass’ first year in office, the I-10 Freeway fire caused the major roadway to be closed for days, though she disagreed with the notion expressed by some that a homeless encampment was the cause.

While investigators do know it was arson, a suspect still has not been taken into custody.

“We also know that that fire was not caused by an encampment, the encampments that were there were nowhere near the fire,” she clarified.”So that was also a myth that I thought was very important to discuss.”

Bass is talking about claims from Apex Development Inc., who subleased some of the space that was set ablaze and blamed the nearby homeless encampments for starting the fire.

The November fire raged for hours burning wooden pallets and crates of hand sanitizers that were stored under the freeway, possibly illegally.

“I was shocked. But you know what we learned? This is actually across the country. So across the country, the space underneath freeways is leased out, it’s leased out by the state,” she said. “After that, then we checked all the freeways in the city. I found out that the City of Los Angeles is one of the tenants. So I looked at all of our properties to make sure that we weren’t a part of the problem as well. And we’re not.”

While 2023 is coming to a close, Bass has her eyes set on Year Two.

One of her goals is to bring more businesses into Los Angeles. While the Banc of California Inc. has moved to the City of Angels, she’s hoping more will follow suit.

“I was very excited to have the headquarters of the third largest bank in the state move to Los Angeles and bring a million-dollar check with them,” she said. “That check is for a small business fund because we want to make sure that we can cut through the red tape so that Los Angeles becomes a much better city for businesses to open up and thrive.”