Meal prep and cooking tips during the pandemic with celebrity chef Alton Brown

Celebrity chef Alton Brown joined us live to talk about his live YouTube show called “Quarantine Quitchen” along with his approach to meal prep and cooking during the pandemic. Alton also talked about how he has teamed up with Conagra-Healthy Choice Power Dressings and shared a salad recipe. For the salad recipe, click here.

For more information on Alton and to watch “Quarantine Quitchen”, you can check out his YouTube Channel or follow him on Instagram @AltonBrown.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 4, 2020.