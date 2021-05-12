Mediterranean-inspired dishes with chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian

Renowned chef, restaurateur and TV Host Geoffrey Zakarian joined us with some delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes. 

For more information on Geoffrey,  you can go to GeoffreyZakarian.com.

For the pasta salad recipe that Geoffrey demonstrated, visit genovaseafood.com

For the Greek layer dip and the chickpea salad, see the links below:

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2021.

