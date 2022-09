High school student Neil Nayyar, 16, and his mom, Sukhi, joined us live to tell us all about his passion for music and how he learned to play over 100 instruments.

Neil also shared details on his new book, “Passion to Exploration of 107 Sound Machines.”

Visit Neil’s website for more information or follow him on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 9, 2022.