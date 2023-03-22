Westlake Village-based Ember has made a name for itself with mugs that keep coffee and tea at the perfect temperature.

“We’re now in 27 countries, we are in over five thousand retail stores,” explained Ember founder and CEO Clay Alexander.

Ember self-warming baby bottle

Since then, the temperature company has invented a reusable refrigerated shipping box and now, they’re introducing what they bill as the world’s first self-warming baby bottle.

“The bottle warmers on the market, you put it in, you turn an egg timer, it goes 5 minutes and dings. The device has no idea what the milk temperature is,” explained Alexander.

Ember CEO Clay Alexander and Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro with Ember Self Warming Baby Bottle System at the company’s Westlake Village HQ

He says he got the idea for a self-warming baby bottle over a decade ago when his daughter was born.

“[You’re] squiring milk on your wrist, you’re a new parent, you have all these anxieties… and I thought ‘God there has got to be a better way,'” quipped Alexander.

The $400 Ember Baby Bottle System consists of a rechargeable warming puck and a special bottle with a magnetic base.

You put the bottle on top of the puck, press a button on the base or on the phone app, and the liquid inside reaches the perfect temperature in minutes.

A viscosity sensing system and a convection current in the liquid ensure even heating.

You can learn more about those breakthroughs in my extended interview with Ember CEO Clay Alexander, as heard on my radio show, Rich on Tech.

Alexander stressed that safety is their number one priority with the new bottle. In fact, it took them nearly two years to perfect the safety tech inside.

Ember Self Warming Baby Bottle System inside package

“Our bottle has triple redundancy in it. We actually have 3 separate circuits inside the bottle so it can never be heated above body temperature,” explained Alexander.

Unlike their coffee mugs, you don’t set a specific temperature on the baby bottle. It only warms to body temperature.

Ember worked with pediatrician Dr Tanya Altmann to develop the bottle and app, which tracks feedings and offers guidance.

Dr. Tanya Altmann at Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center with Ember Self Warming Baby Bottle System

“The reason why we don’t recommend warming up baby bottles in the microwave is because the microwave can denature some of those important proteins that your baby needs for nutrition, also it can cause uneven heating and hotspots which can burn your baby. The technology with Ember is made to actually prevent any of that from happening,” said Altmann, who runs Calabasas Pediatrics.

When you’re on the go, a thermal dome keeps liquids cool for up to four hours out of the fridge.