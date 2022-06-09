Lifestyle and fashion expert Melissa Chataigne joined us live with the hottest swimwear trends for the summer.

Trend #1: Knitted fabric bikini

Top from VDM

Bottom from VDM

Cover up boyfriend shirt from VDM

Cover up skirt from VDM

Shoes from Zodiac Shoes

Necklace from Parisienne et Alors

Trend #2: Floral print

Shorts from ASOS

Hat from Nice as Heck

Trend #3: Cutouts

Trend #4 Colorblock

Swim trunks from Lacoste

Linen button-up from Abercrombie & Fitch

Trend #5 Sun protection wetsuit

Long sleeve swimsuit from Solbari

Swim leggings from Solbari

Bucket hart from Krost

Sandals from Birkenstock

All inflatable floaties are from Pool Candy.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2022.