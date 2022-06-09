Lifestyle and fashion expert Melissa Chataigne joined us live with the hottest swimwear trends for the summer.
For more information on the looks featured in the segment, see below.
Trend #1: Knitted fabric bikini
- Top from VDM
- Bottom from VDM
- Cover up boyfriend shirt from VDM
- Cover up skirt from VDM
- Shoes from Zodiac Shoes
- Necklace from Parisienne et Alors
Trend #2: Floral print
- Shorts from ASOS
- Hat from Nice as Heck
Trend #3: Cutouts
- One-piece swimsuit from Aerie
- Saraong from Aerie
- Sunglasses from Coal N Terry
- All jewelry from Anna Beck
Trend #4 Colorblock
- Swim trunks from Lacoste
- Linen button-up from Abercrombie & Fitch
Trend #5 Sun protection wetsuit
- Long sleeve swimsuit from Solbari
- Swim leggings from Solbari
- Bucket hart from Krost
- Sandals from Birkenstock
All inflatable floaties are from Pool Candy.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2022.