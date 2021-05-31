Memorial Day 2021: Vietnam and Korean War Memorials

They were not treated like soldiers who served during World War II. Those who served during the Vietnam and Korean War received little if any fanfare, which is why their survivors consider this Memorial Day important and an opportunity to recognize their sacrifices. An example is in Montrose, where there is a special and unique Vietnam War Memorial. It was built in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War. According to the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA 446), it is the very first memorial in the Nation dedicated exclusively to soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. There are 19 names on the wall of service men, residents of Montrose, La Crescenta, La Canada, and Tujunga. A Memorial Day service is being held at 8am at the North West corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

In Orange County, fundraising in underway for the first Korean War Memorial in the United States to honor all 36, 492 U.S. service members who died in that conflict, among them 2,611 Californians. A committee working to build the memorial in Fullerton has created a GoFundme page. If you would like to help, look for Orange County Korean War Memorial Monument at gofundme.com.

Forest Lawn marks its’ 106 Memorial Day remembrance with a virtual event broadcast from its Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills location available on Facebook LIVE. Patriotic music begins at 9:45am with the commemoration beginning at 10am with a keynote address, presidential proclamation, invocation, color guard, patriotic music and more. For more information, visit, forestlawn.com.

Also, the Battleship Iowa Museum is having a Memorial Day service. The virtual commemoration is being streamed on YouTube beginning at 10am. For more information, visit, pacificbattleship.com.

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 31, 2021.